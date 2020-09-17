Wave Intro Opener

Build a vibrant promo or opener with flowing wavy lines, stylish light leaks, and smooth sliding panels. This modern title sequence showcases your photos or videos with clean, centered typography and lively doodle accents, then lands on a polished logo reveal. Easily customize colors, fonts, and background media to match your brand. Perfect for trailers, teasers, commercials, and social promos when you want an energetic, cinematic feel without complexity. Export a standout slideshow that feels fresh, playful, and professional in just a few clicks.