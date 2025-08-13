Menu
Waveform Merge
Created by Goldenmotion
8exports
7 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Elevate your brand to new heights with our elegant Waveform Merge template, where smooth, flowing elements effortlessly blend to reveal your logo. Accentuate your brand identity by customizing fonts and colors, ensuring a perfect match. This versatile video offers a professional and stylish take on the classic reveal, ideal for any business seeking an impactful introduction.
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
By Shoeeb
8s
4
3
4
Clean Glossy Outline is a minimalist logo animation that works in the contours of your brand. A 3D effect is drawn from the outlines and then your brand gets stamped onto a solid background with a glossy stroke effect.
By MotionParsec
10s
5
3
12
Liquid Logo is a clean and colorful template that will neatly showcase your brand!
By mhakmal07
6s
4
3
12
An After effects Template clean and minimal 3d stroke logo – Perfect for an opener, intro or outro to your promos, presentations, media channels etc. drop your logo, edit the text, change color and produce the intro. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By PixBolt
8s
5
3
12
Transport your audience into a realm of wonder with our logo reveal template, where colors and lines intertwine in a resplendent 3D spectacle. This Colorful Lines Reveal template is perfect for any platform needing that wow-factor. Customize the logo, tagline, and a palette of colors to match your brand identity, and watch as your animated masterpiece captivates viewers across YouTube, Facebook, and beyond.
By PixBolt
7s
5
3
13
Step into a world where creativity meets clarity with our Sketch Reveal template. Watch as dynamic shapes and lines artfully sketch out your brand’s identity, creating a crisp and modern introduction. Perfect for intros, commercials, and events, this reveal is fully customizable. Add your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to craft a polished, ready-to-publish masterpiece that stands out.
By S_WorX
10s
4
3
10
Elevate your content with a reveal that wraps your logo in elegance. This Chic Leather Debut video template proudly presents your brand on a sumptuous leather texture, delivering a message of refinement. Customize the tagline and color palette to complement your business's upscale aura. Ideal for intros, outros, and any occasion that calls for a dash of high-class branding.
By CuteRabbit
6s
7
3
7
Introducing the Corporate Style Reveal, where elegance meets brand identity. Glide through sophisticated design elements as they lead you to a stunning reveal of your logo and tagline. Customize fonts and colors to align perfectly with your brand. Ideal for any platform, this horizontal video is a refined choice for those looking to make a professional yet stylish statement.
By CuteRabbit
6s
7
3
8
Elevate the attractiveness of your logo by converting it into a lustrous design from its original line art format. Elevate its attractiveness and bring out the best in your brand with a sleek, polished look that captures the attention of your audience. Let your logo shine bright and reflect the essence of your business with a radiant and captivating design that is sure to leave a lasting impression.
