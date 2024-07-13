en
Modern Shapes Showcase

Templates
/
Slideshow
30-60s
Landscape
Grid
Abstract
Modern
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
Full HD
More details
Modern Shapes Showcase - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:50
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
grstudio profile image
Created by grstudio
13exports
50 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
10videos
10texts
1font
1audio
Dive into the world of elegance with a Modern Shapes Showcase template that showcases sharp design and dynamic shapes. Perfect for any multipurpose project, you can tell your story through exciting transitions and fresh text animations. Each slide gives room for your custom images, videos, and branding, ensuring a crisp and professional look for presentations, promos, or events.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Clean Minimal Fashion Original theme video
Clean Minimal Fashion
Edit
By any_motion
32s
22
16
20
A clean and stylish template with minimal design. This template contains 7 medias, 6 texts and 1 logo
Modern Poster Slideshow Original theme video
Modern Poster Slideshow
Edit
By elita888
32s
1
25
56
Create a visual symphony with the Modern Poster Slideshow, a slideshow designed for storytellers and visionaries. Frame your memories or market your brand with this multipurpose template that melds images, videos, and text into one modern art piece. Fully customizable, from logo to fonts, it's the canvas for your next bold statement, whether for travel, holidays, or any special moment.
Future Slideshow Original theme video
Future Slideshow
Edit
By _27
46s
27
18
6
Fresh and Modern Slideshows in Cinematic style. Fast and dynamic presentation for your photo or media, the project is perfect for preview, intro, promo, events, travel. Music and stylish animation creates a warm atmosphere. Modern elegant design to make your project memorable. The project contains 8 media and 8 texts and 1 logo. Use video or photo placeholders to create a beautiful screen saver. Enjoy!
Circle Visions Slideshow Original theme video
Circle Visions Slideshow
Edit
By elita888
56s
6
48
21
Create a captivating narrative for your brand with our original Circle Visions Slideshow template. The seamless circle transitions guide your audience through a stunning display of images and videos, ideal for promos or presentations. Every element, from logo to tagline, can be customized to match your vision, giving you the power to craft a polished, full-screen-ready video that tells your unique story.
New Fashion Frame - Slideshow Original theme video
New Fashion Frame - Slideshow
Edit
By Mr.Exclusive
39s
2
48
8
Stylish template with attractive and stylish design, modern text animation, trendy and smooth transition effects. It contains 16 text placeholders, 30 media placeholders, and a logo or text placeholders. You can use the smart color controller to get the results you want. This template is designed to be displayed at corporate events, business conferences, commercials, presentations, fashion shows and more. No plugins required. Full HD Resolution.
Stylish Circle Presentation Original theme video
Stylish Circle Presentation
Edit
By Harchenko
48s
26
29
19
Stylish Circle Presentation is the perfect slideshow template for a webinar promo, conference invitation, event or even a product promo, this eye-catching video template incorporates your text, images, and branding in a stylish way! Make it on-brand with control over every color, several special effects and a logo or text outro.
Colorful Modern Slideshow Original theme video
Colorful Modern Slideshow
Edit
By any_motion
42s
3
30
35
Colorful Modern Slideshow is fresh and highlights Template that features a bright and colorful design, modern text animations, and smooth transitioning effects. This template contains 11 texts, 9 medias.
Retro Promo Original theme video
Retro Promo
Edit
By any_motion
36s
24
17
18
An retro-looking template featuring 8 editable texts and 8 medias.
