Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Halloween Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Lower Thirds Distinct 4

Templates
/
Youtuber
0-6s
Landscape
Lower Third
Title
Shape
Overlay
Transparent
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Lower Thirds Distinct 4 - Original - Poster image
HannaDarling profile image
Created by HannaDarling
7exports
5 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Elevate your video content with Lower Thirds Distinct, a sleek and modern template that adds a touch of sophistication to any project. Featuring a distinctive layout and refined typography, it’s perfect for interviews, presentations, and creative productions. With full control over text, fonts, and colors, you can easily customize every detail to match your vision and achieve a polished, professional look.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of HannaDarling
Horror Text Transition 3 Original theme video
Horror Text Transition 3
Edit
By scrappycoco
5s
1
2
6
Keep your audience on the edge of their seats with our seamlessly animated Halloween-style Horror Text Transition stinger. As a versatile overlay for all your horror video projects, it promises a jump scare that leads smoothly into your upcoming segment. Tailor it with your unique text, fonts, and colors to make the transition a memorable haunting moment.
Horror Text Transition 2 Original theme video
Horror Text Transition 2
Edit
By scrappycoco
5s
1
2
6
Keep your audience on the edge of their seats with our seamlessly animated Halloween-style Horror Text Transition stinger. As a versatile overlay for all your horror video projects, it promises a jump scare that leads smoothly into your upcoming segment. Tailor it with your unique text, fonts, and colors to make the transition a memorable haunting moment.
Horror Text Transition 1 Original theme video
Horror Text Transition 1
Edit
By scrappycoco
5s
1
2
6
Keep your audience on the edge of their seats with our seamlessly animated Halloween-style Horror Text Transition stinger. As a versatile overlay for all your horror video projects, it promises a jump scare that leads smoothly into your upcoming segment. Tailor it with your unique text, fonts, and colors to make the transition a memorable haunting moment.
Quotes Animation Text 9 Original theme video
Quotes Animation Text 9
Edit
By ToresMotion
6s
1
3
13
Boost your message with the elegance of our Quotes Animation Text template. This sleek and modern motion graphics piece enhances your inspiring words with stylish typography and smooth transitions. Perfect for social media splashes, business presentations, or motivational videos, it allows customization of text, fonts, and colors to align with your brand vision. Craft your story, and let us make it resonate on every screen.
Quotes Animation Text 8 Original theme video
Quotes Animation Text 8
Edit
By ToresMotion
6s
1
3
12
Boost your message with the elegance of our Quotes Animation Text template. This sleek and modern motion graphics piece enhances your inspiring words with stylish typography and smooth transitions. Perfect for social media splashes, business presentations, or motivational videos, it allows customization of text, fonts, and colors to align with your brand vision. Craft your story, and let us make it resonate on every screen.
Quotes Animation Text 7 Original theme video
Quotes Animation Text 7
Edit
By ToresMotion
6s
1
3
14
Boost your message with the elegance of our Quotes Animation Text template. This sleek and modern motion graphics piece enhances your inspiring words with stylish typography and smooth transitions. Perfect for social media splashes, business presentations, or motivational videos, it allows customization of text, fonts, and colors to align with your brand vision. Craft your story, and let us make it resonate on every screen.
Quotes Animation Text 2 Original theme video
Quotes Animation Text 2
Edit
By ToresMotion
6s
1
3
13
Boost your message with the elegance of our Quotes Animation Text template. This sleek and modern motion graphics piece enhances your inspiring words with stylish typography and smooth transitions. Perfect for social media splashes, business presentations, or motivational videos, it allows customization of text, fonts, and colors to align with your brand vision. Craft your story, and let us make it resonate on every screen.
Quotes Animation Text 6 Original theme video
Quotes Animation Text 6
Edit
By ToresMotion
6s
1
3
12
Boost your message with the elegance of our Quotes Animation Text template. This sleek and modern motion graphics piece enhances your inspiring words with stylish typography and smooth transitions. Perfect for social media splashes, business presentations, or motivational videos, it allows customization of text, fonts, and colors to align with your brand vision. Craft your story, and let us make it resonate on every screen.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Halloween Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us