Lower Thirds Scribble 2
Created by HannaDarling
7exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
60fps
3texts
3fonts
1audio
Bring your video content to life with our Lower Thirds Scribble motion graphics pack, designed for maximum impact and customization. Show off your vibrant personality with animated lower thirds, featuring bold hand-drawn elements and striking typography. These colorful blocks are perfect for adding a playful, creative flair to your videos, without sacrificing the ease of communicating important text and titles. Perfect for intros, stories, and personality-based content.
Similar templates
Best of HannaDarling
By Mirs
8s
1
5
9
Elevate your content with our Sleek Gradient Title template, where style meets simplicity. Ideal for YouTube promos or educational videos, it lets you customize texts, fonts, and colors to perfectly align with your branding. Enjoy full-screen, immersive viewing on any device, making your intros unforgettable and your content truly stand out.
By Mirs
8s
1
4
7
By Mirs
8s
1
4
8
By Mirs
8s
1
6
9
By HannaDarling
6s
1
4
14
Showcase your on-screen text with elegance with our Sleek Lines Lower Third, featuring sleek lines and balanced typography that enhance your interviews and presentations. This template lets you customize names, titles, and colors to match your branding for a polished, modern appearance. It's a professional and subtle touch that elevates your video content.
By HannaDarling
6s
1
3
12
By HannaDarling
7s
1
4
15
By HannaDarling
6s
1
3
12
