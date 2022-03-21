Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
3D Book Slideshow Opener - Original - Poster image

3D Book Slideshow Opener

00:55 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 13 videos · 2 images · 14 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Photo album
Paper
Book
Parchment
108.1Kexports
rating
Turn your memories into a timeless tale. This cinematic 3D storybook slideshow opens with an ornate cover, then flips through aged pages where your photos and videos appear through elegant ink reveals. Warm earth tones, dust particles and soft light rays create a cozy, vintage mood, while subtle camera drift keeps everything fluid. Add captions to each scene and finish with a polished logo end screen. Ideal for weddings, family stories, brand storytelling and more—across horizontal, vertical and square formats. Personalize the book finish and backgrounds, and let your story glow with golden charm.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us