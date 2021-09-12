Autumn Logo

Welcome your audience with a warm, seasonal logo reveal. This minimalist flat-design intro paints your brand using elegant brush strokes and a cozy autumn palette. A central text or logo panel fades in amid illustrated leaves and soft paper textures for a friendly, nature-inspired feel. Every color is fully customizable, so you can adapt the look for any season while keeping the same painterly motion. Ideal as an intro or outro, it features smooth, fluid animation and clear space for a headline, tagline and web address to complete your brand lockup.