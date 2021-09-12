Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Autumn Logo - Original - Poster image

Autumn Logo

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Autumn
Flat design
Outro
905exports
rating
Welcome your audience with a warm, seasonal logo reveal. This minimalist flat-design intro paints your brand using elegant brush strokes and a cozy autumn palette. A central text or logo panel fades in amid illustrated leaves and soft paper textures for a friendly, nature-inspired feel. Every color is fully customizable, so you can adapt the look for any season while keeping the same painterly motion. Ideal as an intro or outro, it features smooth, fluid animation and clear space for a headline, tagline and web address to complete your brand lockup.
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Harchenko
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us