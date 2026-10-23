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Ballistic Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Ballistic Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 15 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Grunge
Music
Bullet
11exports
rating
Transform your track into an energetic lyric video with bold kinetic typography, gritty textures, and metallic ammo accents. This template centers your lyrics for maximum impact, with punchy builds and staggered reveals that keep the hook unforgettable. Customize fonts, line breaks, and leading to suit your flow. Adjust colors, add your logo, and optionally drop in a background image to match your brand. Variable duration adapts to any song length, making it perfect for singles, teasers, or social drops. Ideal for artists, labels, and creators who want hard-hitting readability and a fierce, grunge aesthetic.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us