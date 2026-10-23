Ballistic Lyrics

Transform your track into an energetic lyric video with bold kinetic typography, gritty textures, and metallic ammo accents. This template centers your lyrics for maximum impact, with punchy builds and staggered reveals that keep the hook unforgettable. Customize fonts, line breaks, and leading to suit your flow. Adjust colors, add your logo, and optionally drop in a background image to match your brand. Variable duration adapts to any song length, making it perfect for singles, teasers, or social drops. Ideal for artists, labels, and creators who want hard-hitting readability and a fierce, grunge aesthetic.