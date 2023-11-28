Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Barbed Lyrics Unleashed - Original - Poster image

Barbed Lyrics Unleashed

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Grunge
Bold
10.2Kexports
rating
Turn your track into a high-impact lyric video. This template pairs bold kinetic typography with gritty grunge textures and striking barbed‑wire visuals for a dramatic, cinematic look. Sync lyrics to your audio, drop in your logo, and fine‑tune background, element and type colors. Toggle grain and noise for extra edge, or switch the background elements to clean lines for a sleeker vibe. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s ideal for music releases, teasers, and social drops. Create a memorable, energetic visual that amplifies your song and grabs attention instantly.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Harchenko
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us