Black Cover Visualizer - Horizontal
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 3 texts · 3 fonts
35.7Kexports
Give your music a sleek, professional presentation. This typographic music visualizer features bold, centered titles that bounce to the beat, a clean progress bar with timecode, and a dark, minimal aesthetic. Add your audio, logo, and background image or video, then fine‑tune colors and motion. Choose timer styles or switch to pure text for a streamlined look. Perfect for track releases, teasers, and channel uploads where kinetic typography and audio‑reactive motion take center stage.
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Themes (6)
Reviews (4)
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