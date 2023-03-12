Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Black Cover Visualizer - Post - Original - Poster image

Black Cover Visualizer - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 3 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Minimal
Music
Bold
Background media
1.2Kexports
rating
Give your music a sleek, professional presentation. This typographic music visualizer features bold, centered titles that bounce to the beat, a clean progress bar with timecode, and a dark, minimal aesthetic. Add your audio, logo, and background image or video, then fine‑tune colors and motion. Choose timer styles or switch to pure text for a streamlined look. Perfect for track releases, teasers, and channel uploads where kinetic typography and audio‑reactive motion take center stage.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us