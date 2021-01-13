Black Wall Stream Screen

Give your stream a bold, atmospheric presence. This neon-on-brick stream screen features a large central headline, space for your logo, and a clean social row to share where viewers can follow you. Subtle particle ambience and glowing typography keep the scene lively without distraction. Easily customize colors, fonts, icons, spacing, and text to match your brand. Ideal for starting, BRB, or intermission screens across Twitch, YouTube, and more. Build a cohesive live look that’s modern, gritty, and unmistakably yours.