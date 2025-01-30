en
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Black & White Minimalistic Slide 6

Templates
/
Video Ads
0-6s
Landscape
Stomp
Titles
Modern
Shape
Elegant
Simple
Minimalist
Black & White Minimalistic Slide 6 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:04
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Harchenko profile image
Created by Harchenko
13exports
4 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Designed for the visual storyteller, our sleek Black & White Minimalistic Slide template takes your content and transforms it into an engaging story. With a polished minimalistic flair, dynamic animations guide viewers through each frame, making it ideal for any presentation or marketing campaign. Fully customizable and ready to publish, this template empowers your message to shine in stunning clarity.
Short Stomp Opener - Horizontal Gold theme video
Short Stomp Opener - Horizontal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
25
10
8
Short stomp opener is a short and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and modern look, creative text animations and trendy transitions. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your YouTube channel, Facebook page, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated AE template.
Stylish Stomp Promo - Horizontal Original theme video
Stylish Stomp Promo - Horizontal
Edit
By mhakmal07
6s
22
19
9
Stomp Intro Typography is a stylish template for After Effects. With a clean design, smooth animations, energetic text and High Energy. This template can be used in various Places , product launch, Showreel, Sport , Agency Promo also it can be a Promo or an Advertisement. so what are you waiting for lets download and start making your next project
Simple Quick Stomp V2 - Horizontal Original theme video
Simple Quick Stomp V2 - Horizontal
Edit
By mhakmal07
6s
30
18
10
Simple and effective stomp animation video! you can background easily with your photo or video product.
Short Stomp Opener - Square Gold theme video
Short Stomp Opener - Square
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
25
10
8
Short stomp opener is a short and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and modern look, creative text animations and trendy transitions. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your YouTube channel, Facebook page, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated AE template.
Short Stomp Opener - Post Gold theme video
Short Stomp Opener - Post
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
25
10
8
Short stomp opener is a short and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and modern look, creative text animations and trendy transitions. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your YouTube channel, Facebook page, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated AE template.
Short Stomp Opener - Vertical Gold theme video
Short Stomp Opener - Vertical
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
25
10
8
Vertical Short Stomp Opener is a short and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and modern look, creative text animations and trendy transitions. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your YouTube channel, Facebook page, Instagram, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated AE template.
Black & White Minimalistic Slide 5 Original theme video
Black & White Minimalistic Slide 5
Edit
By Harchenko
7s
21
5
12
Designed for the visual storyteller, our sleek Black & White Minimalistic Slide template takes your content and transforms it into an engaging story. With a polished minimalistic flair, dynamic animations guide viewers through each frame, making it ideal for any presentation or marketing campaign. Fully customizable and ready to publish, this template empowers your message to shine in stunning clarity.
Black & White Minimalistic Slide 4 Original theme video
Black & White Minimalistic Slide 4
Edit
By Harchenko
7s
21
6
11
Designed for the visual storyteller, our sleek Black & White Minimalistic Slide template takes your content and transforms it into an engaging story. With a polished minimalistic flair, dynamic animations guide viewers through each frame, making it ideal for any presentation or marketing campaign. Fully customizable and ready to publish, this template empowers your message to shine in stunning clarity.
