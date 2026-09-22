Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Blox Lobby - Original - Poster image

Blox Lobby

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 8 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stream screen
Stream elements
3D motion graphics
Bold
Gaming
19exports
rating
Kick off your livestream with a bold, neon gaming screen. This loop‑ready scene features a large start message, a stylized 3D character, and sweeping stage lights for instant hype. Customize fonts, colors, and spacing to match your brand, and showcase your channels with a clean row of social icons. Multiple background options and precise controls help you fine‑tune text size, icon layout, and placement. Smooth motion and high contrast keep viewers engaged while they wait. Ideal for starting soon moments, intermissions, and pre‑show standbys across any platform.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us