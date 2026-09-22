Blox Lobby

Kick off your livestream with a bold, neon gaming screen. This loop‑ready scene features a large start message, a stylized 3D character, and sweeping stage lights for instant hype. Customize fonts, colors, and spacing to match your brand, and showcase your channels with a clean row of social icons. Multiple background options and precise controls help you fine‑tune text size, icon layout, and placement. Smooth motion and high contrast keep viewers engaged while they wait. Ideal for starting soon moments, intermissions, and pre‑show standbys across any platform.