Blurred Glow Visualizer - Square

Showcase your music with a striking neon circular visualizer. This clean, minimal design centers a logo, artist and track titles inside a glowing, audio‑reactive spectrum. Tweak frequency focus, band density and thickness, choose bars, line or dots, and dial in color to match your brand. Reactive scale, exposure and subtle shake add punch on every beat. A small timeline keeps viewers oriented. Works in landscape, square and vertical formats, and adapts to your track length. Perfect for releases, teasers and uploads across platforms.