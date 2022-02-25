Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Blurred Glow Visualizer - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Blurred Glow Visualizer - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Glow
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
5.5Kexports
rating
Showcase your music with a striking neon circular visualizer. This clean, minimal design centers a logo, artist and track titles inside a glowing, audio‑reactive spectrum. Tweak frequency focus, band density and thickness, choose bars, line or dots, and dial in color to match your brand. Reactive scale, exposure and subtle shake add punch on every beat. A small timeline keeps viewers oriented. Works in landscape, square and vertical formats, and adapts to your track length. Perfect for releases, teasers and uploads across platforms.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us