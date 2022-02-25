Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Blurred Lights Visualizer - Post - Original - Poster image

Blurred Lights Visualizer - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Digital
Glow
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
381exports
rating
Showcase your music with a sleek circular visualizer that pulses to the beat. Glowing blurred lights, concentric rings and a responsive waveform frame your logo, artist and track info. Audio‑reactive motion, an optional progress timeline and color controls let you shape the vibe in seconds. Designed for singles, mixes and livestreams, it renders beautifully in multiple aspect ratios. Fast to customize and built to captivate across platforms, this modern visualizer turns any song into a striking, immersive experience.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us