Blurred Lights Visualizer - Vertical

Showcase your music with a sleek circular visualizer that pulses to the beat. Glowing blurred lights, concentric rings and a responsive waveform frame your logo, artist and track info. Audio‑reactive motion, an optional progress timeline and color controls let you shape the vibe in seconds. Designed for singles, mixes and livestreams, it renders beautifully in multiple aspect ratios. Fast to customize and built to captivate across platforms, this modern visualizer turns any song into a striking, immersive experience.