en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Bold Rap Lyrics

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
2K
Landscape
Flag & Banner
Clothing
Lyric Videos
Dust
Stomp
Fast
Flare
Particles
More details
Bold Rap Lyrics - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Harchenko profile image
Created by Harchenko
32exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
15fps
1song
1video
1image
1font
Set the stage for your music with our dynamic Bold Rap Lyrics video template, where words ripple across the screen like a flag in the wind. Each lyric artfully twists and turns, energized by an extraordinary, cinema-style background with sparks that dance like fireflies. Customize text, fonts, and more to create an immersive experience that will have viewers hooked on your every word.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (26)
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko
Original
Original
Edit
Clean Design
Clean Design
Edit
Underline
Underline
Edit
Red Underline
Red Underline
Edit
Green Accent
Green Accent
Edit
Blue Accent
Blue Accent
Edit
Blue Background
Blue Background
Edit
Purple Background
Purple Background
Edit
Red Background
Red Background
Edit
Orange Underline
Orange Underline
Edit
Purple Accent
Purple Accent
Edit
Green And White
Green And White
Edit
Purple Underline
Purple Underline
Edit
Orange Accent
Orange Accent
Edit
Red Accent
Red Accent
Edit
Green Underline
Green Underline
Edit
Purple And White
Purple And White
Edit
Orange And White
Orange And White
Edit
Underline Orange
Underline Orange
Edit
Underline Red
Underline Red
Edit
Red And White
Red And White
Edit
Orange Background
Orange Background
Edit
Underline Purple
Underline Purple
Edit
Underline Blue
Underline Blue
Edit
Blue And White
Blue And White
Edit
Blue Underline
Blue Underline
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us