Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Breaking News Opener - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Breaking News Opener - Vertical

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 5 images · 9 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Intro
News style
News & Journalism
Bold
2Kexports
rating
Kick off your segment with a sharp, broadcast-ready news opener. This energetic title sequence combines bold typography, diagonal wipes, and subtle HUD rings for a modern newsroom feel. Fast, stomp-style motion drives each headline while tinted media panels add depth and urgency. Perfect for news, updates, or editorial intros, it’s designed to look professional with minimal setup—just add your text and images. Works great across feeds and platforms, delivering a clean, confident look that grabs attention instantly.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us