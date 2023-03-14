Bright Vizualizer - Square

Turn any track into a modern, audio‑reactive visual. This minimal music visualizer showcases equalizer bars pulsing to the beat, a central logo, and clear artist and song titles over a stylish dark backdrop. Personalize the background image, adjust blur and color overlays, and fine‑tune spectrum behavior for your sound. A timeline indicator keeps viewers engaged from start to finish. Perfect for music releases, channel uploads, and promos across wide or vertical formats. Fast to customize and performance‑ready—upload your audio, set your branding, and publish a polished visual in minutes.