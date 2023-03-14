Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Bright Vizualizer - Square - Original - Poster image

Bright Vizualizer - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Minimal
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
1.5Kexports
rating
Turn any track into a modern, audio‑reactive visual. This minimal music visualizer showcases equalizer bars pulsing to the beat, a central logo, and clear artist and song titles over a stylish dark backdrop. Personalize the background image, adjust blur and color overlays, and fine‑tune spectrum behavior for your sound. A timeline indicator keeps viewers engaged from start to finish. Perfect for music releases, channel uploads, and promos across wide or vertical formats. Fast to customize and performance‑ready—upload your audio, set your branding, and publish a polished visual in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us