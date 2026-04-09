Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Burn Papers Lyrics - Post - Original - Poster image

Burn Papers Lyrics - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 15 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Destructive
Torn paper
11exports
rating
Transform your song into a striking lyric video featuring torn paper cards that ignite and burn between lines. Glowing embers drift across a dark, atmospheric backdrop, while smooth, fire‑driven transitions keep every lyric legible and on beat. Customize fonts, colors, and background imagery, upload your audio and timed lyrics, and add your logo for instant branding. This design is ideal for music promos and social media posts, pairing a gritty grunge feel with cinematic burn effects. Fast to set up, versatile, and unforgettable—your words will smolder on screen and leave a lasting impression.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us