Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Burn Papers Lyrics - Square - Original - Poster image

Burn Papers Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 15 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Music
Destructive
Embers
Music visualization
11exports
rating
Turn your song into a striking lyric video with a moody ember backdrop and a torn paper card that burns to reveal each line. Easily sync lyrics to your track, fine-tune typography, and personalize colors to match your branding. Add your logo for a cohesive artist or label identity. The dynamic burn-through transitions, drifting particles, and depth-of-field give your words a dramatic stage without distracting from the message. Perfect for releases, teasers, and social posts when you want bold visuals that stay focused on the lyrics.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us