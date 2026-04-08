Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Burned Edges Lyrics - Square - Original - Poster image

Burned Edges Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 15 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Film Look
Light leak
8exports
rating
Transform your song into a cinematic lyric video. This square template pairs clean, centered typography with warm film burns, subtle grain and drifting dust for a nostalgic, atmospheric mood. Drop in your audio and paste lyrics to auto-time lines, then customize fonts, size, line breaks and colors. Add your logo briefly for branding and choose a solid or media background for the perfect vibe. Ideal for music releases, teasers and social posts when you want clarity, mood and polish without complexity.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us