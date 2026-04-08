Burned Edges Lyrics - Square

Transform your song into a cinematic lyric video. This square template pairs clean, centered typography with warm film burns, subtle grain and drifting dust for a nostalgic, atmospheric mood. Drop in your audio and paste lyrics to auto-time lines, then customize fonts, size, line breaks and colors. Add your logo briefly for branding and choose a solid or media background for the perfect vibe. Ideal for music releases, teasers and social posts when you want clarity, mood and polish without complexity.