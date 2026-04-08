Burned Edges Lyrics - Vertical

Transform your song into a cinematic vertical lyric video. This template blends vintage film look with light leaks, grain, scratches and soft bokeh for a moody, atmospheric feel. Clean, centered typography and smooth, staggered reveals keep your words readable and expressive. Ideal for music releases and social uploads, it adapts to your full track length and supports easy control over fonts, colors and pacing. Bring a tasteful analog vibe to your lyrics and elevate engagement with a polished, professional finish.