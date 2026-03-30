Calligraphy Lyrics

Turn your song into a beautifully crafted lyric video with flowing calligraphy and gentle, write-on animation. This minimalist design places your words center stage over a refined paper texture, perfect for emotional tracks and intimate storytelling. Customize fonts, size, leading, and colors, toggle a subtle emboss for depth, and control line breaks by word or character for clean phrasing. Add your logo and choose a background color or media image for extra ambiance. Built to match the full length of your audio, this template makes polished, elegant lyric visuals fast and effortless.