Calligraphy Lyrics
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 font
8exports
Turn your song into a beautifully crafted lyric video with flowing calligraphy and gentle, write-on animation. This minimalist design places your words center stage over a refined paper texture, perfect for emotional tracks and intimate storytelling. Customize fonts, size, leading, and colors, toggle a subtle emboss for depth, and control line breaks by word or character for clean phrasing. Add your logo and choose a background color or media image for extra ambiance. Built to match the full length of your audio, this template makes polished, elegant lyric visuals fast and effortless.
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