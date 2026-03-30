Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Calligraphy Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Calligraphy Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Hand-drawn
Music visualization
Calligraphy
Write-on animation
8exports
rating
Turn your song into a beautifully crafted lyric video with flowing calligraphy and gentle, write-on animation. This minimalist design places your words center stage over a refined paper texture, perfect for emotional tracks and intimate storytelling. Customize fonts, size, leading, and colors, toggle a subtle emboss for depth, and control line breaks by word or character for clean phrasing. Add your logo and choose a background color or media image for extra ambiance. Built to match the full length of your audio, this template makes polished, elegant lyric visuals fast and effortless.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us