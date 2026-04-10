Calligraphy Title

Craft a timeless, handwritten headline with this elegant calligraphy motion title. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay for intros, outros, and chapter openers. Enjoy smooth write-on animation, adjustable font size and spacing, and flexible line-break control for precise layouts. Easily tailor the color and optional emboss look to match any brand or mood. With its minimal design and polished typography, this template adds a refined touch to weddings, lifestyle videos, brand films, and more—wherever you need a graceful, eye‑catching title.