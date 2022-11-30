Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Balls - Original - Poster image

Christmas Balls

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Christmas
Festive
Logo animation
Christmas decoration
370exports
rating
Bring a festive touch to your videos with a transparent motion title that sweeps in with 3D ornaments and snowflakes. Use it as a cheerful intro, elegant outro, or a clean center-screen title. Reveal either a logo or text, choose your animation direction, and fine-tune colors and typography to match your brand. The smooth, playful motion and glossy holiday style make it perfect for Christmas campaigns, seasonal promos, and social posts. Drop it over any footage and instantly add winter magic without complex setups.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us