Christmas Balls

Bring a festive touch to your videos with a transparent motion title that sweeps in with 3D ornaments and snowflakes. Use it as a cheerful intro, elegant outro, or a clean center-screen title. Reveal either a logo or text, choose your animation direction, and fine-tune colors and typography to match your brand. The smooth, playful motion and glossy holiday style make it perfect for Christmas campaigns, seasonal promos, and social posts. Drop it over any footage and instantly add winter magic without complex setups.