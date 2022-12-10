Christmas Lights - Garland Overlays

Bring instant holiday charm to your videos and streams with a transparent Christmas lights garland overlay. The animated bulbs shimmer softly around the frame, creating a cozy, festive border without covering your content. Easily tailor the look by choosing different bulb styles and animation options, and fine-tune colors to match your brand or scene. Ideal for livestream overlays, seasonal promos, greetings, and social posts, this cheerful, cartoon-style frame adds a warm glow and celebratory vibe in seconds. Drop it over any footage and let your holiday message shine.