Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Lights - Garland Overlays - Original - Poster image

Christmas Lights - Garland Overlays

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Call-out graphic
Christmas
Festive
String lights
Stream elements
796exports
rating
Bring instant holiday charm to your videos and streams with a transparent Christmas lights garland overlay. The animated bulbs shimmer softly around the frame, creating a cozy, festive border without covering your content. Easily tailor the look by choosing different bulb styles and animation options, and fine-tune colors to match your brand or scene. Ideal for livestream overlays, seasonal promos, greetings, and social posts, this cheerful, cartoon-style frame adds a warm glow and celebratory vibe in seconds. Drop it over any footage and let your holiday message shine.
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Intro
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us