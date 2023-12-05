Cinematic Titles Lyrics

Design cinematic lyric videos with a gritty, red-on-black aesthetic and bold, all‑caps type. This template centers each lyric line with blur-in reveals, subtle texture flicker, and a vivid red glow framed by a dark vignette. Import your audio and subtitles, then fine-tune fonts, size, leading, line breaks, colors, and animation style. Add a logo intro and choose a posterized motion look for extra grit. Optimized for 16:9, 9:16, 1:1, and 4:5, it’s perfect for music releases, artist pages, teasers, and social clips. Deliver striking, legible lyrics that stay on beat and on brand.