Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cinematic Titles Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Cinematic Titles Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Grunge
Music visualization
Music
Vignette
10.2Kexports
rating
Design cinematic lyric videos with a gritty, red-on-black aesthetic and bold, all‑caps type. This template centers each lyric line with blur-in reveals, subtle texture flicker, and a vivid red glow framed by a dark vignette. Import your audio and subtitles, then fine-tune fonts, size, leading, line breaks, colors, and animation style. Add a logo intro and choose a posterized motion look for extra grit. Optimized for 16:9, 9:16, 1:1, and 4:5, it’s perfect for music releases, artist pages, teasers, and social clips. Deliver striking, legible lyrics that stay on beat and on brand.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us