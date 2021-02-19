Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Corporate - Grid Presentation - Original - Poster image

Clean Corporate - Grid Presentation

01:00 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 2 images · 27 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Minimal
Promo
Slideshow
Corporate
Presentation
11.8Kexports
rating
Give your brand a polished edge with a clean corporate grid presentation. This modern promo slideshow blends elegant typography, glass‑like panels and a subtle dot‑grid backdrop for a refined, minimal look. Seamless slide‑in transitions, staggered motion and smooth fades keep the pace professional and easy to follow. Customize colors, fonts and logo, then drop in your own clips to highlight products, services, case studies or event recaps. Responsive layouts adapt to horizontal, square and vertical formats, making it ideal for campaigns, social posts, meetings and internal communications.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Stream Elements
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us