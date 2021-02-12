Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Corporate - Modern Presentation - Original - Poster image

Clean Corporate - Modern Presentation

01:00 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 2 images · 17 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Minimal
Promo
Presentation
Corporate
Title sequence
15.6Kexports
rating
Present your message with a clean, modern corporate video that’s easy to customize. This multi‑scene promo features minimal typography, sliding panels, and smooth transitions for a polished presentation flow. Add your headlines, descriptions, and optional background media to each section, then finish with a branded logo end card. The layout balances text and visuals using two‑column sections and centered banners, keeping your story clear and professional. Ideal for meetings, webinars, internal comms, pitch decks, and company overviews. Make it your own with flexible colors, fonts, and a streamlined structure built for clarity and impact.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
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Outro
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us