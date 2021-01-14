Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Family Slideshow - No Border - Poster image

Clean Family Slideshow

00:36 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 13 images · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Elegant
Photo album
Photo print
5.7Kexports
rating
Showcase your story with an elegant, minimal slideshow built around clean white photo frames, refined typography, and smooth parallax motion. This versatile design is perfect for memories, portfolios, products, or events, and it finishes with a polished logo outro. Make it yours with full color control, optional media blur, subtle textures, custom fonts, and a choice of logo or text ending. Optimized to look great across landscape, square, and vertical formats, it delivers a timeless, gallery‑style presentation that keeps the focus on your visuals.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us