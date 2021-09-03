Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Logo - Elegant Blinds - Main - Poster image

Clean Logo - Elegant Blinds

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Blinds
1.6Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a clean, minimalist logo animation built around elegant sliding blinds. This versatile design works perfectly as an intro or outro, delivering a polished, modern look and smooth, professional motion. Easily customize with your logo or text and add a tagline for instant branding. Subtle chromatic accents and gentle camera drift bring depth without clutter, making it ideal for corporate, creative, and YouTube content alike. Fast to set up and adaptable to many styles, this logo reveal keeps attention squarely on your brand.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us