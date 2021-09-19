Clean Logo - Flipping Blocks
00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
2.1Kexports
Make a refined first impression with a clean, minimalist logo animation. Flipping tiles and smooth 3D motion assemble your brand mark in a geometric, elegant reveal that works perfectly as an intro or outro. Customize everything: switch between logo or text, add a tagline or website, choose tile patterns, tweak camera movement, and fine-tune effects like chromatic aberration and refraction. Adjust scale and colors to match your identity. The result is a polished, modern ident that puts your brand front and center in seconds.
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko