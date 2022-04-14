Clean Logo - Particles Burst - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a clean, minimalist logo animation powered by a dynamic particle burst. This energetic intro/outro features a smooth radial reveal, tasteful depth of field, and a central logo hold for strong impact. Easily customize particle colors, background, and logo treatment, and add a tagline for extra clarity. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s perfect for intros, outros, and quick idents across social and video platforms. Deliver a polished, modern look in seconds while keeping your brand front and center.