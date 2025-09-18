Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Color Blocks Lyrics

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
2K
Landscape
Blur
Lyric Videos
Frame
Fast
Simple
2D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
Music
More details
Color Blocks Lyrics - Original - Poster image
Harchenko profile image
Created by Harchenko
8exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1image
1text
1font
Visualize the rhythm of your sound with our Color Blocks Lyrics template, where bold typography dances across a vibrant color block backdrop. Tailor it with your logo, text, and a mix of fonts and colors for an impactful music visualizer that's ready to rock any display. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or live performances, it's a music experience that will keep eyes glued and toes tapping.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko
Net Lyrics Original theme video
Net Lyrics
Edit
By Harchenko
2h
10
4
15
Dive into the rhythm with the Net Lyrics, where typography dances to the beat. Bold black text blocks glide across a pristine white backdrop, morphing into a dynamic net structure that pulses with your track. Personalize with your logo, text, and signature colors to create a show-stopping music visualizer. Perfect for musicians, DJs, and content creators looking to amplify their sound.
Lines Lyrics Original theme video
Lines Lyrics
Edit
By Harchenko
2h
7
3
15
Bring your music to life in glory with our Lines Lyrics template. Witness each word of your song dance with animated lines, amplifying the emotional impact on your audience. This lyrics video offers a handwritten appeal with customizable fonts and colors to match your track’s mood. Share your story with grace and engage listeners in a sing-along adventure.
Bender Lyrics Original theme video
Bender Lyrics
Edit
By Harchenko
2h
7
4
13
Ride the rhythm and let your words dance with the Bender Lyrics template, constructed for maximum impact. Forge a visceral connection with your viewers as stark, heavy-distorted text pulses to your beats, creating a canvas of audiovisual artistry. Perfect for musicians and artists, customize with your logo, text, and colors for unforgettable content.
Bubbles Lyrics Original theme video
Bubbles Lyrics
Edit
By Harchenko
2h
2
3
13
Tap into the rhythm of your song with the Bubbles Lyrics template, where bold, bouncy letters dance across a sleek grid. Perfect for sharing your music on social media and streaming sites, its playful typography and customizable colors enhance your track's storytelling. Grab your audience with eye-catching red and purple hues and see your lyrics spring to life in this ready-to-publish video.
Wasteland Groove Wasteland Groove theme video
Wasteland Groove
Edit
By rajpakhare
2h
2
3
9
Step into an auditory odyssey with our Wasteland Groove music visualizer. Your tunes take center stage as mechanical headphones throb with every beat against a desolate landscape. Customize to fit your brand, ideal for sharing your audio art on all social media platforms. Let's take your music to a new visual dimension!
Torn Paper Typography Lyrics Original theme video
Torn Paper Typography Lyrics
Edit
By Harchenko
2h
6
3
17
Immerse your audience in a visceral lyrical journey with our Torn Paper Typography Lyrics template. Emphasize each beat and word with a raw, torn paper typography over a gritty, textured backdrop. Customizable fonts and colors let you reflect the energy and essence of your music, creating a powerful connection between your song and viewers. Ideal for musicians looking to engage fans on a deeper level.
Offset Letters Lyrics Original theme video
Offset Letters Lyrics
Edit
By Harchenko
2h
5
3
15
Unravel each verse of your song with the Offset Letters Lyrics template, where text takes on a life of its own. Tailor colors and fonts to reflect your artistic intent against a standout geometric backdrop. Perfect for engaging fans on widescreen displays, this template marries music and typography in a cinematic experience. Be ready to publish a lyrical masterpiece that resonates.
Retro Disco Original theme video
Retro Disco
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
1
5
43
Hit play on a visual experience as vibrant as your music with Retro Disco, a neon-tinged fantasy that sparks joy with every frame. Customize images, text, and colors to match the groove of your synthpop, house, or nu-disco tracks. As a mirrorball diva lights up the star-studded night, your music becomes an unforgettable retro journey in stunning visuals.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us