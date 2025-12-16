Color Blocks Lyrics - Vertical
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1song
1image
1text
1font
Visualize the rhythm of your sound with our Color Blocks Lyrics template, where bold typography dances across a vibrant color block backdrop. Tailor it with your logo, text, and a mix of fonts and colors for an impactful music visualizer that's ready to rock any display. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or live performances, it's a music experience that will keep eyes glued and toes tapping.
Available formats
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko