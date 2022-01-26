Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Color Waves Visualizer - Square - Brightness - Poster image

Color Waves Visualizer - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Glow
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
630exports
rating
Showcase your music with a vibrant, audio‑reactive visualizer built around a glowing circular spectrum. Customize colors, switch between logo or artist text, and fine‑tune two spectrums for precise response. Optional shooting stars and orbit elements add a cosmic feel, while clean, minimal design keeps focus on your sound. Works great across formats, ideal for singles, mixes, and channel uploads. Make each release unforgettable with dynamic, beat‑synced motion and a bold neon palette that fits any genre.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us