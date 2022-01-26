Color Waves Visualizer - Square

Showcase your music with a vibrant, audio‑reactive visualizer built around a glowing circular spectrum. Customize colors, switch between logo or artist text, and fine‑tune two spectrums for precise response. Optional shooting stars and orbit elements add a cosmic feel, while clean, minimal design keeps focus on your sound. Works great across formats, ideal for singles, mixes, and channel uploads. Make each release unforgettable with dynamic, beat‑synced motion and a bold neon palette that fits any genre.