Colorama - Glitch Opener - Post

Launch your content with an energetic, glitch-driven opener that fuses neon rings, a crisp grid background, and bold kinetic titles. This flexible template is perfect for intros, promos, and fast-cut slideshows. Swap in your own media, update headlines and captions, and choose colors to match your brand. The two-column layout keeps visuals and text balanced, while glitch transitions and luminous accents add impact. Works great across multiple aspect ratios for social or widescreen delivery. Create a polished, modern opener that grabs attention from the very first frame.