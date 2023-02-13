Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Colorama - Glitch Opener - Square - Original - Poster image

Colorama - Glitch Opener - Square

00:18 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Glitch
Title sequence
Digital
Promo
1.2Kexports
rating
Launch your content with an energetic, glitch-driven opener that fuses neon rings, a crisp grid background, and bold kinetic titles. This flexible template is perfect for intros, promos, and fast-cut slideshows. Swap in your own media, update headlines and captions, and choose colors to match your brand. The two-column layout keeps visuals and text balanced, while glitch transitions and luminous accents add impact. Works great across multiple aspect ratios for social or widescreen delivery. Create a polished, modern opener that grabs attention from the very first frame.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us