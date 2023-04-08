Colorful Vortex - Square

Bring your brand to life with a modern vortex logo animation. Concentric rings and luminous trails swirl to reveal your mark against a rich, dark backdrop. Perfect for polished intros and outros across social, web, and ads. Switch between logo or text, fine-tune ring and background colors, choose fonts, and add a tagline that fits your identity. Smooth, elegant motion keeps attention on your brand while the abstract geometry adds tech-forward flair. Flexible aspect ratios ensure it looks great everywhere.