Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Colorful Watercolor Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Colorful Watercolor Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Painterly
Music visualization
Music
Paint splash
8exports
rating
Transform your track into a captivating lyric video with watercolor washes and smooth ink-style reveals. This painterly template keeps focus on your words using clean, centered layouts and a vibrant, blended color palette. Customize fonts, lyric colors, and line breaks for perfect readability. Add your audio, import or paste lyrics, and optionally showcase your logo. You can also place media in the background and fine-tune opacity for the right mood. Ideal for singles, album highlights, and artist promos, this minimal, artful design turns any song into an engaging, shareable visual.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us