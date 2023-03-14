Confetti Burst - Logo Reveal - Vertical

Celebrate your brand with a bold confetti logo reveal. A central flare triggers a colorful particle burst that settles into a clean, centered lockup with room for a tagline. Easily switch between logo or text and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. This festive, high‑energy animation is perfect for intros and outros across social, events, promos, and more. Designed for maximum contrast and clarity, the vibrant confetti brings instant excitement while keeping your message front and center.