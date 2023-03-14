Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Confetti Burst - Logo Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Confetti Burst - Logo Reveal - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Festive
Confetti
Outro
1.5Kexports
rating
Celebrate your brand with a bold confetti logo reveal. A central flare triggers a colorful particle burst that settles into a clean, centered lockup with room for a tagline. Easily switch between logo or text and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. This festive, high‑energy animation is perfect for intros and outros across social, events, promos, and more. Designed for maximum contrast and clarity, the vibrant confetti brings instant excitement while keeping your message front and center.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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YouTube Overlays
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Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Contact Us