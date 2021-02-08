Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Corporate Presentation - Original - Poster image

Corporate Presentation

00:53 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 2 images · 17 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Presentation
Corporate
Abstract waves
950exports
rating
Create a polished corporate presentation with clean layouts, bold headlines, and smooth, wave-like transitions. This flexible slideshow features multiple media scenes, clear two-column layouts, and a branded intro/outro for a strong finish. Customize fonts, colors, copy, and imagery to match your brand while keeping everything minimal and elegant. Ideal for company overviews, reports, product highlights, and employer branding. Fast to edit and easy to reuse, it helps you present information with clarity and impact—ready for meetings, social posts, or website embeds.
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Harchenko
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Intro
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
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iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
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