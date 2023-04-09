Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Corporate Slideshow - History Timeline - Square - Original - Poster image

Corporate Slideshow - History Timeline - Square

01:03 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 1 image · 34 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Timeline
Minimal
Corporate
Promo
320exports
rating
Tell your brand story with a polished corporate timeline slideshow. This template blends minimal design, glassmorphism panels, and bold typography to highlight milestones, case studies, and achievements. Smooth slide transitions, subtle geometric accents, and calm pacing keep your message clear and professional. Multiple text sections and media holders help structure a chronological narrative, and it all wraps with a clean logo scene for memorable branding. Ideal for company overviews, annual reviews, event recaps, or boardroom presentations.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Promo Videos
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Christmas Cards
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
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Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us