Corporate Slideshow - History Timeline - Vertical

Tell your brand story with a polished corporate timeline slideshow. This template blends minimal design, glassmorphism panels, and bold typography to highlight milestones, case studies, and achievements. Smooth slide transitions, subtle geometric accents, and calm pacing keep your message clear and professional. Multiple text sections and media holders help structure a chronological narrative, and it all wraps with a clean logo scene for memorable branding. Ideal for company overviews, annual reviews, event recaps, or boardroom presentations.