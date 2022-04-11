Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Countdown - Cyber Opener - Square - Original - Poster image

Countdown - Cyber Opener - Square

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Digital
Intro
Countdown
Glitch
719exports
rating
Kick off your content with a high-impact cyber opener. This countdown-driven logo animation pairs glitchy transitions with HUD-style data visuals for a bold, futuristic intro or outro. Centered 3-2-1 numerals build anticipation, then a clean, dynamic logo reveal lands your brand. Perfect for tech channels, product promos and fast-paced highlight reels. Easily customize your logo, tagline and colors across multiple aspect ratios for social and web. Create a sleek, digital identity moment that feels modern, energetic and cinematic—ready to brand any video in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Video Essentials
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Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
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Christmas Cards
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Contact Us