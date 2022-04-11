Countdown - Cyber Opener - Vertical

Kick off your content with a high-impact cyber opener. This countdown-driven logo animation pairs glitchy transitions with HUD-style data visuals for a bold, futuristic intro or outro. Centered 3-2-1 numerals build anticipation, then a clean, dynamic logo reveal lands your brand. Perfect for tech channels, product promos and fast-paced highlight reels. Easily customize your logo, tagline and colors across multiple aspect ratios for social and web. Create a sleek, digital identity moment that feels modern, energetic and cinematic—ready to brand any video in seconds.