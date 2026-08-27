Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Craftstream Prelude - Original - Poster image

Craftstream Prelude

00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 9 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stream screen
Stream elements
3D motion graphics
Gaming
Voxel
7exports
rating
Set the tone for your live broadcast with a polished, starting‑soon stream screen built in a cinematic 3D voxel world. A stone arch, hanging lanterns and a sweeping valley backdrop frame bold, legible titles, while a subtle social icon strip supports your brand presence. Customize text, fonts and colors, and switch environments to match your content theme. Gentle camera drift and calm ambience keep viewers engaged without distraction. Ideal for gaming channels and livestreams that want a professional, on‑brand standby moment before going live.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us