Craftstream Prelude

Set the tone for your live broadcast with a polished, starting‑soon stream screen built in a cinematic 3D voxel world. A stone arch, hanging lanterns and a sweeping valley backdrop frame bold, legible titles, while a subtle social icon strip supports your brand presence. Customize text, fonts and colors, and switch environments to match your content theme. Gentle camera drift and calm ambience keep viewers engaged without distraction. Ideal for gaming channels and livestreams that want a professional, on‑brand standby moment before going live.